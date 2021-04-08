Tulsa Police Investigate Deadly Crash Near 41st, Memorial

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a deadly car crash near 41st and Memorial on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of 41st Street when the driver of a green Honda, that was traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck another vehicle. Police have confirmed that the driver of the green Honda was killed in the accident and the driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustaine

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a deadly car crash near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive on Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of 41st Street when the driver of a green Honda, that was traveling westbound, drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck another vehicle.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the green Honda was killed in the accident and the driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Officers on scene said they believe a medical episode may have caused the accident.





