Oklahoma Part Of Ongoing Moderna Adolescent Trial For COVID-19 Vaccine

Oklahoma is one of a few locations around the country that is a part of Moderna's adolescent trial for its COVID-19 vaccine. The year-long trial is focused on children 12 to 17 years old.

By: Chinh Doan

The Lynn Health Science Institute, which has offices throughout the state, said about 2,5000 Oklahoma children wanted to enroll. In the end, there were slots for 320 kids, and they have reported the trial is going well so far.

13-year-old Pacey Brody is part of the trial.

"It's pretty cool to be a part of something like this because it's like something I get to do to help out other people, so it feels pretty good to be a part of it," said Pacey.

The trial, which started in February, includes 3,000 children nationwide.

Pacey’s mother, Jocelyn Brody, is a nurse said it's worth the drive from Jenks to Oklahoma City for her daughter to participate.

"I talked to her and said, 'What do you think?' She said, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' So, I think science is important, and we can help out, you know?" Jocelyn said.

Pacey will know in a few weeks whether she is among the two-thirds who got the vaccine or the one-third who got the placebo.

"I didn't even have a sore arm, and I didn't have any reactions,” said Pacey.

The Lynn Health Science Institute, where the trial is taking place, said eventually all participants will be vaccinated before the trial ends.

"It's positive on the side of having them vaccinated and positive on the side that they wanted to participate,” said president and CEO Carlos Blanco.

Blanco also said an overwhelming response has led to success so far.

"Moderna has released some information, and it shows that the vaccine is just as about effective as it is in adults,” said Blanco.

Trial participants are paid for their time and travel.

Blanco said Moderna will also have a COVID-19 trial for children six months to 11 years old. The Lynn Health Science Institute will share more information when enrollment for that opens, which will likely start in July.







