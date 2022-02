Friday, October 8th 2021, 10:47 am

By: News On 6

Central Highschool To Host First Game In New Stadium

For the first time in more than 100 years, Tulsa's Central High School football team will have a home-field advantage on Friday night.

The school's brand new, $3 million football stadium is finally finished after months of work.

For 114 years, the team has had to play all of its "home" games at either Webster or Booker T. Washington.

School leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 4 p.m. before the Central Braves take on the Mannford Pirates at 7 p.m.