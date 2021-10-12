Governor Kevin Stitt Appoints New Oklahoma County District Judge

By: Gabe Castillo

A new Oklahoma County District Judge has been appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Charles 'Brent' Dishman was appointed to the position by Governor Stitt. Dishman is the sixth appointment to the Oklahoma County District Court by Stitt.

Dishman was appointed to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Tim Henderson in April of 2021.

Dishman is a graduate of the U.S., Air Force Academy and served as an Air Force JAG officer as both prosecutor and defense counsel after receiving his law degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2000.