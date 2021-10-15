TFD: Stolen Truck Set On Fire Overnight

By: Gabe Castillo

Tulsa Firefighters say someone stole a pickup truck overnight and set it on fire in a wooded area near Admiral and 129th East Avenue.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, crews received a call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning from people living in a mobile home park.

Firefighters say the stolen truck had been backed up into a wooded area before being set on fire. Crews say the fire did not spread to the woods.

Fire crews said they were not able to access the wooded area using city streets and had to find a gravel road to get to the truck.

Police are now searching for the owner of the vehicle and the person who set it on fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.





