The News On 6 Six in the Morning team received the most donations during the ‘Kiss the Pig’ contest, which helps feed children in need through the ‘Food for Kids’ program. Watch LeAnne Taylor, Alan Crone, Dave Davis and Tess Maune pucker up and kiss the pig.

By: News On 6

-

The News On 6 Six in the Morning team received the most donations during the ‘Kiss the Pig’ contest, which helps feed children in need through the ‘Food for Kids’ program.

Watch LeAnne Taylor, Alan Crone, Dave Davis and Tess Maune pucker up and kiss the pig.