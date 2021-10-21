Gathering Place Hosting "Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street" October 30-31, 2021

Thursday, October 21st 2021, 3:37 pm

By: News On 6

Gathering Place will be bringing back their Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street event this Halloween weekend. During the free-to-attend event, guests are encouraged to wear costumes and trick-or-treat through themed play areas in the park.

Additional family-friendly activities include a Monster Mash dance party, pumpkin decorating, live entertainment and more. Social distancing will also be encouraged throughout the park.

Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street presented by UScellular will take place October 30 and 31 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.gatheringplace.org/events/event/2248649