Tulsa Oilers - Skate with the Players


Tuesday, October 26th 2021, 1:53 pm

By: News On 6


Have a blast with your crew at Family Fun Day with the Tulsa Oilers, The Blitz 1170AM and News On 6! Sunday home games with the Tulsa Oilers is your chance to hit the ice and skate with the players after the game. Experience a hard-hitting, glove dropping, pulse pounding, glass rattling kind of thrill and then show the players your hockey skating skills! For tickets and the full season schedule visit TulsaOilers.com
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 26th, 2021

September 10th, 2021

July 8th, 2020

May 12th, 2020

Top Headlines

November 16th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

November 15th, 2022

November 15th, 2022