Deputies Investigate After Car Belonging To Missing Turley Man Found At Tulsa Park

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after the car belonging to 76-year-old Jack Grimes, a Turley man who has been missing since Friday, October 22, was found at Mohawk Park.

Grimes was last heard from on Friday when he and his friend, 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, were on their way to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grimes and Selby were the subjects of a Silver Alert that was issued on Tuesday.

The two were traveling in Jack's 2001, Maroon four-door, Ford Taurus, which was found by Deputies early Thursday morning at Mohawk Park.

Selby's mother, 80-year-old Glenda Parton was also the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Wednesday morning after she went missing while searching for Selby in Turley.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.