Deputies Investigate After Car Belonging To Missing Turley Man Found At Tulsa Park


Thursday, October 28th 2021, 9:14 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after the car belonging to 76-year-old Jack Grimes, a Turley man who has been missing since Friday, October 22, was found at Mohawk Park.

Related Story: Silver Alert Issued For 76-Year-Old Man From Turley

Grimes was last heard from on Friday when he and his friend, 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, were on their way to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grimes and Selby were the subjects of a Silver Alert that was issued on Tuesday.

The two were traveling in Jack's 2001, Maroon four-door, Ford Taurus, which was found by Deputies early Thursday morning at Mohawk Park.

Related Story: Silver Alert: 80-Year-Old Pryor Woman Goes Missing While Searching For Adult Son

Selby's mother, 80-year-old Glenda Parton was also the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Wednesday morning after she went missing while searching for Selby in Turley.

Deputies are now searching the park for clues about the disappearances.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 28th, 2021

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023