1 Killed, 2 Injured In Pittsburg County Shooting

By: Gabe Castillo

Several Law Enforcement Agencies are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and sent Hartshorne Public Schools into lockdown on Wednesday.

According to Sherriff Chris Morris from the Pittsburg County Sherriff's Department, a report of a shooting came in on Monday around 7:45 a.m. near Highland Avenue and 9th Street in Hartshorne.

The Hartshorne Public Schools Superintendent Jason Lindley says the entire district was on lockdown for about 40 minutes. All students and staff at Hartshorne Public School were then given the "all clear" after authorities determined the shooter had been killed.

Lindley says his staff did a great job keeping students calm throughout the day.

"We've adjusted our schedule at the elementary a little bit to keep the students with one teacher all day. Over here at the high school middle school, we've had students who might've known someone that was involved and we've had an opportunity to speak with some of those students. Some of them have actually left campus to be with family but it's really gone pretty smooth under the circumstances"

According to authorities, the individual who was killed was Native American, so the FBI and OSBI are now involved in the investigation.

Two other individuals were injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest update.