Silver Alert Issued For Missing 68-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Wilburton

By: Gabe Castillo

-

The Latimer County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old man.

Authorities say Carlos Monjaras was last seen near the Choctaw Nation Community Center off Centerpoint Road north of Wilburton on Tuesday, November 2, at around 3:10 p.m.

Authorities say Monjaras stands 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Deputies say he has grayish-black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

According to authorities, Monjaras was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and a black jacket.

Authorities say Monjaras suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 68-year-old Carlos Monjaras is asked to call the police.





This is a developing story stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.