By: Gabe Castillo

Man Charged With 1st Degree Manslaughter In Death Of Tulsa Nightclub Owner

-

Tulsa police have made another arrest in connection to the death of a Tulsa nightclub owner.

Prosecutors charged Tiyon Davis on Wednesday with First-Degree Manslaughter in connection to the death of Frank Valdes.

Police were searching for Davis after he was determined to be involved in the death of the Miami Nights owner.

Related Story: Dozens Gather To Remember Tulsa Business Owner Who Died After Assault Outside Of Nightclub

Investigators say Davis and Ramon Garcia-Ibarra allegedly got into a fight in the Miami Nights parking lot in October of 2021.

According to Investigators, Valdes died of a heart attack after getting shoved to the ground and beaten while trying to break up a fight in the parking lot of his nightclub.