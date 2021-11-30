Mistrial Declared For Tulsa Man Accused Of Molesting Underage Girl

Tuesday, November 30th 2021, 10:20 am

UPDATE 1/21/21: Steven Newman was found not guilty of lewd molestation, first-degree burglary and assault and battery. Newman was found guilty of putting bodily fluids on a police officer.





The trial for a Tulsa man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl has been put on hold after a jury could not be seated on Tuesday.

According to the judge in the case, the court will reconvene on Monday, Dec. 6 in a second attempt to select a jury.

Steven Newman was arrested in July 2020 and is accused of going into a house through an unlocked door, climbing in bed with a teen, and sexually assaulting her. Tulsa Police say the victim screamed and the victim's mother ran into the room and Newman punched her in the face.

