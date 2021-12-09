Tahlequah Police Identify Victim In Norris Park Homicide

By: Gabe Castillo

The Tahlequah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Norris Park, just south of the Northeastern State University (NSU) campus on Thursday.

According to Chief Nate King, the victim is 21-year-old Kenneth Tyler Scott.

Investigators say they were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. about a body lying in a park bathroom. Chief King says blunt instruments and knives were recovered from the scene, but added that the cause of death is not clear, and said they will need to wait for the medical examiner's report.

Investigators say Scott was likely killed sometime between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation but police say the public is not in danger. The Snowflake Winter Festival across the street will be open during its normal hours with an officer present.

University students received an e-mail on Thursday morning detailing the specifics of the investigation.

Officials closed the area and asked the public to avoid the park while police conducted their investigation.

