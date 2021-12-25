Oklahomans Enjoy Arvest Winterfest On Christmas Eve Despite The Warm Temperatures

The ice skating rink was a popular place to be on Christmas Eve, but with temps near 80, we were wondering how are they keeping the ice from melting. Organizers at Winterfest Downtown Tulsa said the ice is wet and soft, but safe to skate on.

They said they had to turn the chillers down as low as they could go on Christmas Eve to keep the ice cold.

Winterfest is open on Christmas from 5 to10 p.m.
