OSU Safety Says Defensive Staff Will Have Cowboys 'Well-Prepared'

No interim head coach for the Cowboys when they play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, although Mike Gundy of course is without his defensive coordinator after Jim Knowles left for Ohio State. Several long-time assistants have stepped in to fill the void, and OSU safety Jason Taylor said the supporting cast should have the Cowboys "well-prepared".

-

No interim head coach for the Cowboys when they play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, although Mike Gundy of course is without his defensive coordinator after Jim Knowles left for Ohio State.

Several long-time assistants have stepped in to fill the void, and OSU safety Jason Taylor said the supporting cast should have the Cowboys "well-prepared".