Tulsa Man Convicted Of Sexually Exploiting Teenage Girl

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 9:14 am

By: News On 6, David Prock

A 28-year-old Tulsa man was convicted by a federal jury convicted on Wednesday for enticing a teenage girl and for possessing sexually explicit pictures and videos of the girl announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

In December 2020, the FBI received numerous reports that Alexander Nicholaus Sweet was in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable 16-year-old girl and was in possession of explicit photographs and videos of the girl that would be considered child pornography. According to U.S. Attorney Johnson, Sweet initially reached out to the victim online when she was 15 years old after he saw a post she had made on social media indicating that she recently lost a family member. Sweet, who was aware of the victim’s age, groomed the minor on and off social media for several months until September 2020 when he initiated a “relationship” with the minor.

The minor’s guardian opposed Sweet’s interest in the child and eventually applied for a protective order against him. Sweet threatened the guardian when she tried to keep him away from the girl. Over the course of the grooming, Sweet coerced the victim into sending a "significant number" of sexually explicit photographs and videos to him using multiple platforms.

During the course of the investigation, several other victims came forward. Although they were not part of the indictment filed against Sweet, they hope to be heard at sentencing.

“Alexander Sweet targeted and groomed a vulnerable teenager struggling with the loss of two loved ones and a difficult childhood. This week, she showed tremendous courage when she faced him in a federal courtroom,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “This predator thought he was above the law but has now been convicted and sits behind bars where he can no longer victimize another child.”

“There is nothing more disgraceful than a person who intentionally exploits a child’s vulnerabilities to ingratiate themselves and manipulate their decisions,” said Edward Gray, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Oklahoma City Field Office. “The FBI is, and will continue to be, determined in its efforts to ensure people like Mr. Sweet do not move forward with impunity.”

According to the Department of Justice, Sweet was found guilty of coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.







