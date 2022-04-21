×
Breaking News: David Ware Found Guilty Of Murdering Tulsa Officer, Injuring Another
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@8AM
LIVE
NOW
71°
Feels like 71°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, April 21st 2022, 11:14 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
More Like This
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 22)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 21)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 21)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
ORU Introduces Golden Eagles Women's Basketball Coach
Daniel Hawk
After less than a month of searching, Oral Roberts University has their next women's basketball coach. Kelsi Musick makes the leap from the D-2 level to lead the Golden Eagles. She was introduced as head coach on April 22. Dan Hawk had the story.
OU Researcher Working On Plan To Use Abandoned Oil Wells To Produce Green Energy
Grant Stephens
An OU researcher is working on a way to turn old, abandoned oil and gas wells into geothermal wells. The idea is to provide clean energy to businesses and homes.
Broken Arrow High School Celebrates Granting Of Child's Wish
Chinh Doan
Students at Broken Arrow High School wrapped up their philanthropy week on April 22 with a surprise for the girl who has been their inspiration. The school partnered with Make-A-Wish Oklahoma to raise money to grant wishes, including a student in their district.
Tulsa Transit Offering Free Rides To Help With High Gas Prices
McKenzie Gladney
The pain at the pump is too much for some and Tulsa Transit is trying to help by offering free rides. The Tulsa Transit Bus System will encourage Tulsans to climb aboard and try the transit for free from May 1 through June 30.
Washington County Man Accused Of Arson
Jordan Tidwell
A Washington County man is in custody and accused of breaking into his ex's house, threatening her, and then lighting the house on fire.
David Ware Found Guilty Of Murdering Tulsa Officer, Injuring Another
David Prock
The Tulsa man accused of killing Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was found guilty in court on April 22.
View More Stories