Thursday, April 21st 2022, 12:35 pm

By: News On 6

A woman is in custody after stealing a car and leading Tulsa Police on a slow-speed chase on Thursday.

Investigators say the woman jumped in a car that the owner left the keys in at a gas station near 244 and Memorial. She eventually crashed the car in a neighborhood near 41st and Harvard. Police have not released any details about the woman at this time, no injuries have been reported.