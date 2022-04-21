2 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase In Tulsa

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 5:02 pm

By: News On 6

Two juveniles were taken into custody after a pursuit with Tulsa police ended near E 37th St and 90th E Ave, according to TPD.

Tulsa police were already investigating several carjackings that happened near 51st and Sheridan. Officers say the pair are suspected of taking a black truck during carjacking today at a convenience store near 21st and Garnett.

Then a few hours later, police say the suspects tried to take another vehicle near 41st and Mingo but didn't get away with anything. Finally, police say just before 2 p.m. on Thursday two suspects stole a car from a woman in a QuikTrip parking lot.

This is a developing story...



