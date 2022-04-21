Saint Francis Hospital Adopts Communication Plan For Expectant Mothers

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 5:28 pm

After two years of study on improving communication in Labor and Delivery rooms, Saint Francis Hospital has launched a program called “Team Birth” to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary surgery to deliver babies.

The Team Birth Initiative is now used in the Saint Francis system, and other major Tulsa hospitals, and at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, according to a representative with Ariadne Labs, which developed the program.

A key component of the program is the decision to have all major discussions about patient care happen in the room with the expectant mother. An erasable board in the patient room is reserved for preferences the mother might have.

According to research, the practices improved patient satisfaction and can reduce the likelihood of cesarean births.

Click here to learn more about the Saint Francis TeamBirth program.

Click here to learn more about the TeamBirth initiative.