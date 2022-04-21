Residents Prepared For Possibility Of More Improvements In Kendall-Whittier

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 6:18 pm

Some people in Tulsa want to create a nonprofit that would collect a fee from businesses in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood, then use that money to invest back into the neighborhood to make improvements and help it grow. That fee would be collected for the next five years.

Despite having to pay a fee, business owners said they are happy with the improvements in Kendall-Whittier and want to see it continue to get better.

Pancho Anaya bakery is a fifth-generation Mexican bakery, and their fresh breads and sweets invite people from all over town.

Store manager Jennifer Anaya is serving up a churro or two. The store has been in the heart of the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood for nearly a decade.

“We did believe in the neighborhood," said Anaya. "We were one of the first businesses besides Circle Cinema.” Jennifer said in the past, people didn't feel safe in the neighborhood, but that's now changed. “It feels more family friendly," she said. "We get a lot of families also with the farmer’s market on Saturdays -- that has been amazing.”

Kendall-Whittier is thriving now, and a new nonprofit is being formed to build on the improvements. “There will be even more of an effort to improve beautification and make it where we want to be," said Jessica Jackson Seay.

Jessica Jackson Seay with Kendall-Whittier main street said the Kendall-Whittier Improvement District is being proposed to beautify the area and make it more inviting to walk through.

The city of Tulsa will charge each business a fee, then reinvest the money into things like better lighting, new planters and other improvements businesses want to see. “They have been positive about it," she said. "They love the improvements since 1998 and they are eager to see those grow.”

"The more we improve and put into it, the more people will want to come to Kendall- Whittier," said Jennifer.

The city council asked people for their ideas Wednesday night. There will be an informational meeting next Friday, April 29 at 473 Bar near Admiral and Lewis.

Click here to learn more about the plans.