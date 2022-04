Friday, April 22nd 2022, 7:17 am

By: News On 6

Green Country Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Running Guns For Mexican Cartels

A Green Country man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for running guns for Mexican cartels.

Andrew Pierson, from Jay, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to the charges last November.

Federal agents arrested Pierson at the border and say he admitted to ordering parts and then building automatic weapons for two cartels.

The Justice Department says the cartels' ability to get guns decreased after Pierson's arrest.