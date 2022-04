Friday, April 22nd 2022, 10:35 am

By: News On 6

Some Tulsa women are suiting up to play in a women's tackle football league.

Tulsa Threat Head Coach Tarrion Adams and starting quarterback Tatiana Chatman joined the News On 6 team on Friday to talk about what it takes to compete in a league. For more information on how to purchase tickets for the Tulsa Threat's next game.

Click Here and follow the instructions below.

Go to Tulsa Threat Facebook page Click on Events Select game Purchase ticket Support your favorite player during purchase, leave team number and the ticket purchase helps your players fund account and travel.