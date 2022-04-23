Wagoner Police: 14-Year-Old Toppers Girl Found Safe

Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 3:36 pm

By: News On 6

Update 4/23/22 3:35 PM: Wagoner police said that 14-year-old Mahayla Matthews has been found safe.

Wagoner police said they are searching for a Toppers teenager who went last seen Friday afternoon.

Authorities said 14-year-old Mahayla Matthews did not get off the bus after school at Wagoner Middle School.

She was last seen walking off campus with two girls.

Matthews' mother told News On 6 that her daughter was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray shirt, light colored gray sweatpants and tie-dye Vans shoes. She has a pink and black backpack.

