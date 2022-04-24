Family, Friends Of Missing Woman Host Candlelight Vigil

Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 11:02 pm

Friends and family or a woman missing since January remembered her at a candlelight vigil Saturday night.

The candlelight vigil at Family Dollar tonight was to celebrate Tyra Whitaker's 25th birthday.

Tulsa Police said Whitaker was last seen in January with a man who's now been arrested for the murders of two other women.

Related Story: Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of 2 Different Homicides

it's been months and the family said this hasn't been easy.

They love her and miss her and haven't stopped praying for her to return.

The vigil had lots of discussion about who Tyra is.

Friends and family said she's a loud, bubbly, strong-willed woman with the most amazing laught.

She's a sister, daughter, niece and most importantly, a mother to her four-year-old son.

Family said the son has missed his mom since January and on Saturday, he wanted to have a birthday party and to celebrate with candles and balloons.

So friends and families gathered in the parking lot of the Family Dollar where she worked to pray and release balloons in her favourite color, purple.

In unity, everyone turned their phones into flashlights to represent the light of Tyra, that will never be extinguished.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

The number is 918-596-COPS.