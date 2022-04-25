Bartlesville Church Holds Last Service After Being Open For Over 100 Years

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 7:28 pm

More Than Century-Old Church Held Last Service In Bartlesville

A church in Bartlesville has held its last service, 125 years after opening its doors.

Those who attended said they are thankful for the years of community the First Christian Church of Bartlesville has offered.

“There are a whole lot of relationships that develop through the years, if you don’t see Mary or John, better check on them,” said Ronald Eldridge, from Pawhuska. “They’d do the same for me.”

The church was organized in 1897, the same year the town of Bartlesville was founded.

Eldridge said it’s heartwarming to know so many have passed through the church doors.

“It’s the heritage, I think, of all the people who have passed through here,” said Eldridge. “Some very notable ministers have served and left a great legacy. And just the people, just the people, just nice people”

Even on a day filled with lasts, the minister said there was reason to celebrate.

“As I looked around today, I think people are happy to see their friends,” said the Rev. Susan Payne. “I think there are folks coming in who they haven’t seen in years, some of them for decades.”

Payne’s wish is that the church leaves behind a great legacy.

“My hope, is that the church is remembered as, a church that was faithful,” said Payne. “A church that made some really tough decisions, but ones that are going to benefit so many people in this community and even around the world.”

As for what is next, the city council and the church are working to decide what the best use for the property and building is.

The church will continue to serve others by donating to community organizations.