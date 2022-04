Sunday, April 24th 2022, 9:46 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Performs 'From Bach To The Beatles' At AHHA Tulsa

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra showed off its talents by performing a musical journey through the ages.

Sunday's concert theme was "From Bach to the Beatles".

The free event, put on by the Flint Family Foundation, was originally scheduled at Guthrie Green but was moved inside to AHHA Tulsa because of the rain.

The next performance, called "Strike, Scrape, Shake", is on May 1 at Guthrie Green.