News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, April 24th 2022, 10:49 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
Top Headlines
Tulsa's Better Business Bureau Shares Tips To Avoid Contractor Scams
Jordan Tidwell
Tulsa's Better Business Bureau says the spring and summer months is the time of year when they see the most scams as people try and get contract work done on their home. The Tulsa Better Business Bureau says contractor fraud doesn't happen all the time, but it is something they do see, especially in the warmer months.
Last Meeting About Flood-Damaged Home Buyouts Happening Monday
News On 6
Residents of Tulsa County whose homes were damaged in 2019's historic floods could soon receive some federal relief. The county may formally buy out damaged homes, using more than $14 million in federal relief money.
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Performs 'From Bach To The Beatles' At AHHA Tulsa
News On 6
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra showed off its talents by performing a musical journey through the ages. Sunday's concert theme was "From Bach to the Beatles".
12-Year-Old Collinsville Girl Battling Rare Disease Known As 'Brain On Fire'
Kristen Weaver
"She loves animals, her friends," said Rosemary. "She does great in school she's an athlete." But last month, that all changed, and a hospital room became her new home.
OSU's Lianna Bailey Wins Big 12 Women's Golf Championship
OSU Athletics
No. 6 Oklahoma State women's golf's Lianna Bailey secured the 2022 Big 12 Women's Golf individual championship on Sunday at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. As a team, the Cowgirls earned a runner-up finish after carding an 8-over to finish 27-over on the weekend at the 6,356-yard, par-71 course.
Play The Percentages
News On 6
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer a variety of questions in this weeks edition of Play the Percentages.
