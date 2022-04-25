Man Caught On Camera Stealing From Owasso Business

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:52 am

An Owasso business owner is frustrated after catching a thief on camera stealing two items from her store. Owasso police are investigating the incident.

Employees at the Turquoise Couch consignment store had just opened for the day when a surveillance camera from the store caught a man walking through the front door, looking at the counter and grabbing the two pictures. The entire incident happened in about 15 seconds.

Owner Amy Cannon says employees looked around and were then tipped off by the business next door about what had happened. Cannon says she is glad the incident was not worse since staff was inside at the time.

The store opened in the last couple of years and has been working to rebound from the pandemic.

“We fought real hard and the last thing we want to do is give somebody a free item,” said Cannon. “These items are not just ours, these belong to someone.”

Cannon says the staff was left feeling uneasy for the rest of the day. Owasso police are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owasso police at (918)-272-2244.