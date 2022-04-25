Jury Reaches Verdict On 4 Out Of 5 Sentences For David Ware

Monday, April 25th 2022, 5:32 pm

Breaking News Update 5:17 p.m. 4/25/2022: Jury has reached a verdict on sentences for four out of five charges for David Ware. The verdict's are life and a $10,000 fine for shooting with intent to kill, 30 years and a $10,000 fine for possession of firearm, 25 years and a $10,000 fine for possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and one year and a $500 fine for obstructing an officer.

Breaking News Update 12:00 p.m. 4/25/2022: Just days after jurors convicted Ware of shooting and killing Sergeant Craig Johnson and injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, one of David Ware's attorneys, Robert Gifford, is asking to withdraw. Three motions have been filed and that has delayed the sentencing phase of this trial.









The co-counsel of David Ware, Robert Gifford, filed three motions on Monday morning. Gifford filed a motion for mistrial, withdrawal of co-counsel and a motion for continuance.

Two reasons were provided by Gifford for the mistrial, one is in a sealed affidavit, while the other is because Gifford believes that the full-body camera video of the shooting, that was presented to the jury during the trial's first stage, included parts that weren't admitted.





The sentencing phase begins for David Ware on Monday.

A jury found Ware guilty of shooting and killing a Tulsa Police Sergeant and injuring another officer during a traffic stop in 2020.

