Tulsa County Looking To Expand Juvenile Detention Facility

Monday, April 25th 2022, 7:07 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Commissioners are asking the state help to repair, and possibly expand, the juvenile detention facility that's only been open for two years.

Elected leaders toured the building to see the damage and learned that repairs have already cost $250,000. They say they need immediate modifications because the facility was not meant to house juveniles accused of violent crimes, but it is.

"So now we have youthful offenders sitting here now, they're cases are moving slow, they're bored, they're frustrated, and that frustration is taken out on the staff, it's taken out on the facility," said Anthony Taytlor, Juvenile Detention Facility Director.

The county also says a new wing needs to be added to the facility to house violent offenders and they say that will cost $5 million.