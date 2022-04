Monday, April 25th 2022, 7:10 am

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is adding new signs and markings to parts of Route 66 as the Historic highway's centennial approaches.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell says the goal of the new signs is to attract more tourists to small towns to generate more sales tax revenue for them.

There are more than 400 miles of Route 66 in Oklahoma, making it the longest drivable stretch of the highway in the country.