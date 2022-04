Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 6:27 am

By: News On 6

Pawnee County deputies say rescuers recovered the bodies of two men who drowned Monday evening on Keystone Lake after their boat capsized.

Deputies believe the men were fishing near the Cowskin Bay recreation area when the incident happened.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one of the men was wearing a life vest.

News On 6 is not revealing the names of the two men involved until both families have been notified.





