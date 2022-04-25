Former News On 6 Anchor Jim Hartz Dies At 82 Years Old

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:26 pm

Broadcaster Jim Hartz has died in Alexandria, Virginia. The former News on 6 and “Today Show” anchor died after a long bout with COPD. A memorial service is pending.

Tulsans might remember Jim Hartz from his earliest days on the air at Channel 6, but after just two years he left for New York, eventually anchoring with Barbara Walters on the Today show. Hartz said “"Without the years I spent at KOTV, I couldn't have had the success I had at NBC in New York and Washington, or if I did, it would have taken much longer, at greater cost and sacrifice."

Hartz graduated from Tulsa’s Central High School and started in local radio before turning to television. His career took him all over the world, but he returned to Oklahoma often, especially during the years he led the Will Rogers Memorial Commission. Will Rogers Museum Director Tad Jones said. “Jim, I think saw Will as a great role model for the country and knew we needed that and did everything he could promote it."

Hartz was honored by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. President Vance Harrison said Jim Hartz was a “Natural” Broadcaster who was an incredible reporter, producer, writer, and anchor talent. Throughout his illustrious career, Jim’s professional news instincts and his relatable personality gave viewers throughout the country a sense that they were getting credible news from a trustworthy man.”