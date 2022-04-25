Life-Sized Animatronic Dinosaurs Will Be At Tulsa Zoo For Limited Time

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:32 pm

The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming some new visitors to the grounds, 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. The temporary exhibit is called Zoorassic World and gives people a chance to get up close and personal with realistic models of animals that lived millions of years ago.

When it opens on May 9, families will be able to go on walking tours and even archaeological digs for fossils to learn more about dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic eras.

Tickets are the cost of zoo admission plus $6 and $5 for members. The exhibit will be at the zoo through Labor Day.