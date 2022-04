Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 8:04 am

By: News On 6

The Mother Road Market in Tulsa will begin offering cooking classes for children.

Every month, a chef will teach kids how to make different types of food.

The class, for kids ages 6 to 12 is, $40 dollars per child.

The first class will take place on Saturday, May 1 and kids will learn how to make Mexican food.

For more information on how to sign up your child, Click Here.