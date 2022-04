Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 9:16 am

By: News On 6

TPD: 2 Teens Arrested, 1 On The Run After Allegedly Leading Officers On Early Morning Chase

Tulsa police say two teenagers are in custody and officers are looking for a third after police say they led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers tried to stop the car for an expired tag, but the driver took off, leading officers on a chase through several neighborhoods.

Police say the teens ditched the car near Admiral and Sheridan.

According to police, two of the teenagers were caught and nobody was hurt.