Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 9:23 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen SUV

Tulsa police say two people are in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen SUV on Tuesday morning.

Officers say when they tried to stop the SUV in a neighborhood near Admiral and Yale, a passenger bailed out but was later caught.

Officers later arrested the driver a couple of blocks away.

Police have not yet released the names of the individuals involved.