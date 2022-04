Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 11:49 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa intersection is closed after a stabbing outside a bar, according to Tulsa County deputies.

Deputies say one person appears to have stabbed the other outside the Bramble Breakfast & Bar near 6th St. and S Peoria. According to deputies, bystanders quickly got the attention of a nearby deputy who disarmed the attacker. They say a doctor happened to be walking by the bar and they tended to the victim

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has shut down 6th St at Peoria for the investigation.