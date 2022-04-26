Man Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Crash Killing Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 12:38 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man with two counts of manslaughter after they said he hit and killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence in January.

Investigators said Steven Johnson hasn't had a valid driver's license since 2000 and blood samples show he had meth, marijuana and opioids in his system at the time of the crash.

The crash originally happened on January 15 near 21st and I-44.

Prosecutors say Johnson crashed his car into a pickup that Michelle Rubalcava was driving.

She was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Investigators say doctors delivered her daughter, Hailey, but both died shortly after.