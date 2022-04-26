Cooking Corner: Joe's Top BBQ Gadgets

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 3:45 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined News On 6 at noon to talk about some of his recommended barbecue gadgets as head into grilling and smoking season.





These are Joe’s favorite BBQ Accessories, sauce and spice for 2022

10. Cocktail Smoker- add that perfect wood flavor to your favorite Cocktail. $59.99

9. Heavy Duty Grill Brush- You don’t have to worry about those pesky brass wires coming off on your grill. $27.99

8. Sauce Mop- This mop is perfect for basting and easy to clean up with its silicon threads. $9.99

7. Pit O’ Heaven Fiesta Pit Grit- When the Bold Flavors of Texas and Old Mexico collide for the ultimate Tex-Mex. $11.99

6. Bone Cutter Meat Shears- this is the best kitchen shear I have ever used! $12.99

5. Charcoal Lighter- Ditch the lighter fluid and use this handheld propane burner to light your charcoal and wood. $44.99

4. Oklahoma Joe’s Hog Rub and Yard Bird Seasoning- Named “Best Dry Rub on the Planet” at the American Royal. Simply the best all around rub to have near your smoker! $5.00

3. Oklahoma Joe’s Original BBQ Sauce- This sauce is the only sauce to win “Best Sauce on the Plant” 3 Times. The only sauce to ever reach that accomplishment! $6.00

2. The Combo Cleaver/ Chef Knife- This heavy-duty knife is razor sharp and will handle all your chopping and slicing needs! $29.99

1. The Instant Read Thermometer- This is a dual purpose thermometer. Instantly read the internal meat temperature and also has a plug in thermometer to constantly monitor the internal temperature of your long smoke meats. Back lit and built-in magnet to stick to your smoker. $29.99