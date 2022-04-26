Tulsa Mayor Propose Major Increase In Funding For 1921 Graves Investigation

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 3:45 pm

The City of Tulsa's proposed budget for the next fiscal year allocates $1 million to the 1921 Graves Investigation for excavation and DNA analysis work. Coming up tonight at 6:00, we talk to the investigation's Public Oversight Committee Chair about his reaction to the budget proposal, and take a look back at how much money the city has spent on the investigation so far.

The Tulsa City Council still needs to discuss the mayor’s proposed budget.

The council must approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year at least a week before June 30, the end of the City’s fiscal year.



