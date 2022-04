Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 4:30 pm

By: News On 6

News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country.

This week we're recognizing Cynthia O'Donnell. Cynthia is a 9th-grade teacher at Union High School Freshman Academy. Cynthia oversees a group of students that develop school or community programs that they present to community leaders in the Tulsa area.