Georgia-Pacific Announces $50M Expansion At Muskogee Mill

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 9:44 pm

Muskogee's largest private employer, Georgia Pacific announces a $50-million expansion at its port of Muskogee mill. This is a big deal not just for Georgia-Pacific - but also for the port and city where the company continues to make big investments.

Deputy Director of the Muskogee Port Authority Jeff Underwood said this expansion is a sign Georgia-Pacific is choosing to deepen its roots in Muskogee. "They have been a mainstay in Muskogee. They’ve been the largest private employer for a long time," he said.

More than 700 people work at the massive Georgia-Pacific mill at the port of Muskogee. The 640-acre mill makes paper products like napkins and paper towels. Over the next three years, Georgia-Pacific will add new production lines and new robotics.

"They have a choice whether to invest in one of their other plants or to be able to re-invest back in Muskogee and for them to be investing over $50-milliion into this Muskogee manufacturing plant just really solidifies the jobs that they’ve created," Underwood said.

Jennifer Rector with Georgia Pacific said the commitment is mutual. "What’s great about this area is you really feel like people care about your business. They care about your workforce," she said.

Besides easy access to waterways, highways, and rail lines - Georgia-Pacific was drawn in by the City of Muskogee Foundation's strategic investment plan, which gives the company up to $500,000 in incentives.

"Gives them the confidence to pull the trigger so to speak and deploy this capital here in Muskogee," Underwood said. Underwood hopes the expansion adds new jobs down the line.

Some of the work has already begun, with the full expansion to be completed within three years.