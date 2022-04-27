×
Special Feature: Beyond The Bell with Scott Mitchell
×
Breaking News: Troopers Release Identity Of Men Who Drowned On Keystone Lake
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4:30AM
LIVE
NOW
48°
Feels like 46°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 10:31 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, April 26.
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, April 26.
View More Stories
More Like This
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, April 26.
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at our 7-day planner.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Ashlyn Brothers
Tulsa Police recovered a gun near where Tyra Whitaker was found buried in a shallow grave in East Tulsa. Prosecutors have charged Terryl Brooks with murder for killing Whittaker, along with two other women.
McKenzie Gladney
Berryhill residents shared their concerns over tolls on the Gilcrease Turnpike in a community meeting with the Turnpike Authority. The new highway will connect I-44 with Highway 4-12 in west Tulsa. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the meeting and joined us live with more.
News On 6
Pawnee County deputies say rescuers recovered the bodies of two men who drowned Monday evening on Keystone Lake after their boat capsized.
Grant Stephens
Muskogee's largest private employer, Georgia Pacific announces a $50-million expansion at its port of Muskogee mill. This is a big deal not just for Georgia-Pacific - but also for the port and city where the company continues to make big investments.
Kristen Weaver
A Bartlesville man's dream of getting life-saving equipment to first responders in Oklahoma is coming true. He created the Project Tribute Foundation last year and since then, they've raised $30,000 to help first responders save lives.
Amy Slanchik
The City of Tulsa's proposed budget for the next fiscal year allocates $1 million to the 1921 Graves Investigation for excavation and DNA analysis work.
View More Stories