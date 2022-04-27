OSBI: Woman's Body Found In Catoosa Home Investigated As 'Suspicious Death'

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News On 6

26-Year-Old Woman's Body In Catoosa Investigated As 'Suspicious Death' By OSBI

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the death of a Catoosa woman at the request of the Catoosa Police Department (CPD).

Catoosa Police said officers first got a call about children wandering around a neighborhood in the Rolling Hills area on Tuesday.

Officers performed a welfare check on the home just after 6 p.m. and discovered a 26-year-old female dead inside, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI is investigating this as a suspicious death. The victim's identity has not been revealed and the Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

The OSBI said it does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the Catoosa community.

This is a developing story.












