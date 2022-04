Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:48 am

By: News On 6

Police, OSBI Investigate After Woman Found Dead At Catoosa Home

Catoosa police are investigating after they found a woman dead at a home in the Rolling Hills area.

Officers say they first got a call on Tuesday about children wandering in a neighborhood. Police say officers found their home and found a woman dead inside.

Catoosa police and the OSBI are investigating.

Police have not yet identified the victim.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.