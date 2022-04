Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 7:11 am

By: News On 6

OBN Seizes 42,000 Plants From Illegal Marijuana Growing Operation In Henryetta

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down a major illegal marijuana growing operation in Henryetta.

Agents and officers from several departments seized 42,000 plants and arrested 28 workers.

OBN agents say they have evidence of large loads of marijuana being trafficked out of state and sold illegally.

Agents say the investigation is ongoing.