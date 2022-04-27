Tulsa Family & Children's Services Opens New Headquarters

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Family and Children's Services marked the opening of a new headquarters in a building it shares with OSU Health Sciences.

The non-profit is now located in the Legacy Plaza West tower.

The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation bought the office complex and remodeled it for agencies working with children and in healthcare.

"By us taking it on and making it available to lots of non-profits, it just made a lot more sense to do that," said Bill Major from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

OSU will also use it for administrative space and a medical clinic.



